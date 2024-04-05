Parsons (NYSE:PSN) Hits New 52-Week High at $84.99

Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $84.99 and last traded at $84.63, with a volume of 300196 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $83.01.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PSN. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Parsons from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Parsons from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Parsons from $74.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on shares of Parsons in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Parsons from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.11.

The company has a market cap of $8.94 billion, a PE ratio of 59.33, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business’s 50 day moving average is $76.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.32.

Parsons (NYSE:PSN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.13. Parsons had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 2.96%. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Parsons Co. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Parsons by 56.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,931,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,924,000 after buying an additional 1,420,028 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Parsons in the 4th quarter valued at $31,511,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in Parsons in the 1st quarter worth $20,520,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Parsons during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,952,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Parsons by 15.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,128,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,084,000 after purchasing an additional 412,992 shares in the last quarter. 98.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Parsons Corporation provides integrated solutions and services in the defense, intelligence, and critical infrastructure markets in North America, the Middle East, and internationally. The company operates through Federal Solutions and Critical Infrastructure segments. The Federal Solutions segment provides critical technologies, such as cybersecurity; missile defense; intelligence; space launch and ground systems; space and weapon system resiliency; geospatial intelligence; signals intelligence; environmental remediation; border security, critical infrastructure protection; counter unmanned air systems; biometrics and bio surveillance solutions to U.S.

