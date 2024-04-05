Stingray Group (TSE:RAY.B) Sets New 12-Month High at $8.02

Stingray Group (TSE:RAY.B – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$8.02 and last traded at C$8.02, with a volume of 8600 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$7.90.

Stingray Group Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$7.32 and a 200-day moving average price of C$6.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 134.69, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of C$558.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.91 and a beta of 1.09.

About Stingray Group

Stingray Group Inc provides business-to-business multi-platform music, and in-store music and video solutions to businesses and individuals worldwide. The company offers Stingray Music, which delivers music products and services on television (TV), Web, and mobile; Stingray Lite TV, a TV channel for pop music videos; Stingray iConcerts, a TV channel and an on-demand video service; Stingray Brava, a TV channel that provides operas and ballets, classical music performances, and local content; Stingray DJAZZ, a TV channel that features jazz concerts, films, portraits, and documentaries; Stingray Ambiance 4K, an ultra-high definition channel; and Stingray Karaoke that offers videos over the Internet and TV for TV service providers, as well as directly to consumers.

