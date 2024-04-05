New Found Gold (NYSE:NFGC) Sees Large Volume Increase

New Found Gold Corp. (NYSE:NFGC – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Friday . 382,238 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 48% from the previous session’s volume of 258,385 shares.The stock last traded at $3.68 and had previously closed at $3.63.
New Found Gold Stock Up 4.7 %
The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.39 and its 200-day moving average is $3.61. The firm has a market cap of $719.83 million, a PE ratio of -11.15 and a beta of 1.22.
New Found Gold (NYSE:NFGC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.01). On average, analysts forecast that New Found Gold Corp. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Trading of New Found Gold
About New Found Gold
New Found Gold Corp., a mineral exploration company, engages in the identification, acquisition, and exploration of mineral properties in the Provinces of Newfoundland and Labrador, and Ontario. The company primarily explores for gold deposit. It holds 100% interests in the Queensway project that includes 94 mineral licenses and 6,649 claims covering an area of 166,225 hectares of land located near Gander, Newfoundland; and the Lucky Strike project comprising 11,684 hectares located in Kirkland Lake, Ontario.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than New Found Gold
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Split Calculator
- Beazer Homes USA is an Overlooked Opportunity in Housing
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Screener
- 5 Stocks in the Current Bull Market with Upside to Come
- Quiet Period Expirations Explained
- 5 High Short Interest Stocks Getting Squeezed With Upside To Go
Receive News & Ratings for New Found Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Found Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.