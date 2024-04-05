New Found Gold (NYSE:NFGC) Sees Large Volume Increase

New Found Gold Corp. (NYSE:NFGC – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Friday . 382,238 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 48% from the previous session’s volume of 258,385 shares.The stock last traded at $3.68 and had previously closed at $3.63.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.39 and its 200-day moving average is $3.61. The firm has a market cap of $719.83 million, a PE ratio of -11.15 and a beta of 1.22.

New Found Gold (NYSE:NFGC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.01). On average, analysts forecast that New Found Gold Corp. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in New Found Gold by 20.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 19,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 3,276 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in New Found Gold by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 27,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 3,336 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. increased its holdings in New Found Gold by 144.3% in the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 4,135 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in New Found Gold by 15.9% in the second quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 33,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in New Found Gold by 45.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 4,625 shares in the last quarter. 3.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

New Found Gold Corp., a mineral exploration company, engages in the identification, acquisition, and exploration of mineral properties in the Provinces of Newfoundland and Labrador, and Ontario. The company primarily explores for gold deposit. It holds 100% interests in the Queensway project that includes 94 mineral licenses and 6,649 claims covering an area of 166,225 hectares of land located near Gander, Newfoundland; and the Lucky Strike project comprising 11,684 hectares located in Kirkland Lake, Ontario.

