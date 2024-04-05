Hippo (NYSE:HIPO) Stock Price Up 5.9%

Hippo Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HIPO – Get Free Report) shares shot up 5.9% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $23.38 and last traded at $23.30. 101,862 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 42% from the average session volume of 174,356 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.01.

Hippo Trading Up 9.8 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $587.33 million, a PE ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.48.

Hippo (NYSE:HIPO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported ($1.76) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.04) by $0.28. Hippo had a negative return on equity of 61.14% and a negative net margin of 130.19%. The company had revenue of $64.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.00 million. Research analysts forecast that Hippo Holdings Inc. will post -4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hippo

In related news, CAO Anirudh Badia sold 1,735 shares of Hippo stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.39, for a total value of $31,906.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 122,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,251,929.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, CAO Anirudh Badia sold 1,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.39, for a total value of $31,906.65. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 122,454 shares in the company, valued at $2,251,929.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CRO Yuval Harry sold 14,938 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.20, for a total value of $256,933.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 145,162 shares in the company, valued at $2,496,786.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 11.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hippo by 60.0% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 2,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Hippo by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Hippo by 8.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Hippo by 13.5% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hippo by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 110,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. 43.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Hippo

(Get Free Report)

Hippo Holdings Inc provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and business customers primarily in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Services, Insurance-as-a-Service, and Hippo Home Insurance Program. Its insurance products include homeowners' insurance against risks of fire, wind, and theft, as well as other personal lines policies from third party carriers; and personal and commercial, as well as home, auto, cyber, small business, life, specialty lines, and other insurance products.

Further Reading

