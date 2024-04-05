Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV) Trading 4.9% Higher

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:HOV – Get Free Report) shares traded up 4.9% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $153.84 and last traded at $152.95. 34,161 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 59% from the average session volume of 83,606 shares. The stock had previously closed at $145.83.
Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Hovnanian Enterprises from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Hovnanian Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, March 3rd.
Hovnanian Enterprises Trading Up 4.7 %
Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $594.20 million during the quarter. Hovnanian Enterprises had a net margin of 7.45% and a return on equity of 58.22%.
In other Hovnanian Enterprises news, CEO Ara K. Hovnanian sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.82, for a total value of $157,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,123,784.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 17.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Hovnanian Enterprises by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 331,716 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,910,000 after purchasing an additional 29,938 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 268,482 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,585,000 after acquiring an additional 20,089 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 261,715 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,199,000 after acquiring an additional 34,810 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 181,338 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,221,000 after acquiring an additional 1,433 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 104,317 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,464,000 after acquiring an additional 4,143 shares during the period. 65.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, constructs, markets, and sells residential homes in the United States. It offers single-family detached homes, attached townhomes and condominiums, urban infill, and active lifestyle homes with amenities, such as clubhouses, swimming pools, tennis courts, tot lots, and open areas.
