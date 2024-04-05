Tempus Wealth Planning LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Tempus Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,015 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $404,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Compass Ion Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 5,307 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1,533.1% in the fourth quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD now owns 103,276 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $20,711,000 after purchasing an additional 96,952 shares during the period. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1,739.8% in the fourth quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD now owns 36,005 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,221,000 after purchasing an additional 34,048 shares during the period. Autumn Glory Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Autumn Glory Partners LLC now owns 4,070 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $784,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CFO4Life Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $1,694,000.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

IWM traded up $0.63 during trading on Friday, reaching $204.40. The stock had a trading volume of 13,130,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,433,824. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a one year low of $161.67 and a one year high of $211.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of $202.04 and a 200-day moving average of $189.19.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.