holoride Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $12.19 Million (RIDE)

holoride (RIDE) traded 7.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 5th. One holoride token can now be bought for $0.0144 or 0.00000021 BTC on major exchanges. holoride has a market cap of $12.19 million and $90,227.47 worth of holoride was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, holoride has traded down 14.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,322.78 or 0.04908866 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000848 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $45.28 or 0.00066887 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.95 or 0.00025041 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.37 or 0.00010891 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.88 or 0.00016076 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.91 or 0.00016122 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00003872 BTC.

holoride Token Profile

holoride (RIDE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 26th, 2021. holoride’s total supply is 999,794,371 tokens and its circulating supply is 843,485,714 tokens. The official message board for holoride is medium.com/holoride. holoride’s official Twitter account is @holoride and its Facebook page is accessible here. holoride’s official website is www.holoride.com.

holoride Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “holoride (RIDE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. holoride has a current supply of 999,794,371 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of holoride is 0.01494715 USD and is down -1.22 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $104,375.82 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.holoride.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as holoride directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire holoride should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase holoride using one of the exchanges listed above.

