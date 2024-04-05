International Assets Investment Management LLC Decreases Holdings in BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK)

International Assets Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK – Free Report) by 9.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,558 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 1,842 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Core Bond Trust were worth $191,558,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in BlackRock Core Bond Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $114,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust during the 1st quarter worth $135,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 13,521 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 81,333.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,658 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 14,640 shares during the period.

BlackRock Core Bond Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BHK traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 132,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 189,974. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.34. BlackRock Core Bond Trust has a one year low of $9.02 and a one year high of $11.09.

BlackRock Core Bond Trust Dividend Announcement

BlackRock Core Bond Trust Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th.

BlackRock Core Bond Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade quality bonds, including corporate bonds, government and agency securities, and mortgage-related securities.

