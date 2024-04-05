Arkadios Wealth Advisors Increases Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ – Free Report) by 31.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 79,891 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 19,325 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF were worth $2,793,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EWZ. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 124.4% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 902 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 193.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,178 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 94.8% in the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,582 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of EWZ traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $31.73. The stock had a trading volume of 15,778,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,125,652. The company has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a PE ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.65. iShares MSCI Brazil ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.92 and a fifty-two week high of $35.74.

iShares MSCI Brazil Capped Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Brazil Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Brazilian market, as measured by the MSCI Brazil Index (the Index).

