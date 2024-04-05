International Assets Investment Management LLC Has $184.56 Million Position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Free Report) by 26,676.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 674,222 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 671,704 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $184,562,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Scotia Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $490,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 4,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,249,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $209,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 5,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,284,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWV stock traded up $3.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $296.87. 37,554 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 271,010. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.53 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $290.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $269.46. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a twelve month low of $231.02 and a twelve month high of $300.72.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

