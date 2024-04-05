International Assets Investment Management LLC Boosts Stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 7,535.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 264,940 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 261,470 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC owned 0.05% of American Electric Power worth $215,180,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in American Electric Power in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. purchased a new position in American Electric Power during the first quarter worth approximately $211,000. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in American Electric Power by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 30,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,074,000 after purchasing an additional 3,558 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 205,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,569,000 after purchasing an additional 30,836 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 36,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,643,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the period. 75.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AEP has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group downgraded shares of American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $86.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Monday, March 11th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of American Electric Power from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Mizuho lowered American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, American Electric Power has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.08.

AEP stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $83.88. The stock had a trading volume of 949,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,902,369. The firm has a market cap of $44.17 billion, a PE ratio of 19.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.36. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.38 and a 12-month high of $96.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $81.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.56.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.03). American Electric Power had a net margin of 11.64% and a return on equity of 11.04%. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. American Electric Power’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th were issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is currently 82.82%.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

