Arvest Investments Inc. Acquires New Stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Arvest Investments Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 981 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $298,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IWF. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 772.2% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 157 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter.

IWF traded up $5.30 during trading on Friday, reaching $335.42. The stock had a trading volume of 953,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,366,731. The business has a 50-day moving average of $329.37 and a 200-day moving average of $301.17. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $239.23 and a one year high of $340.83. The stock has a market cap of $85.57 billion, a PE ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

