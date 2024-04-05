129,421 Shares in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG) Purchased by International Assets Investment Management LLC

International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 129,421 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,930,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC owned about 0.05% of Cheniere Energy at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LNG. Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new stake in Cheniere Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,144,000. Rheos Capital Works Inc. purchased a new position in Cheniere Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,894,000. Banco Santander S.A. boosted its stake in Cheniere Energy by 54.4% during the third quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 22,267 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,695,000 after buying an additional 7,845 shares during the last quarter. Choate Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in Cheniere Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $295,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 557,350 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $92,498,000 after acquiring an additional 26,406 shares during the last quarter. 87.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cheniere Energy Stock Performance

Shares of LNG traded up $0.93 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $155.96. 690,578 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,930,447. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $135.30 and a 52-week high of $183.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $161.12. The firm has a market cap of $36.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.94.

Cheniere Energy Dividend Announcement

Cheniere Energy ( NYSE:LNG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The energy company reported $5.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $3.06. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. Cheniere Energy had a return on equity of 69.52% and a net margin of 48.45%. Cheniere Energy’s revenue was down 46.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $15.78 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 8.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 6th were paid a dividend of $0.435 per share. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 5th. Cheniere Energy’s payout ratio is currently 4.30%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on LNG shares. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $192.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of Cheniere Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $185.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $187.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.78.

Cheniere Energy Company Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal with several interstate and intrastate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

