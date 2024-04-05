Neil Reeder Sells 15,279 Shares of B2Gold Corp. (TSE:BTO) Stock

B2Gold Corp. (TSE:BTO – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BTG) Senior Officer Neil Reeder sold 15,279 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.75, for a total transaction of C$57,296.25.
Shares of BTO stock traded up C$0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$3.85. The company had a trading volume of 6,465,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,534,640. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 385.00, a P/E/G ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$3.51 and its 200-day moving average price is C$3.97. B2Gold Corp. has a 52-week low of C$3.18 and a 52-week high of C$5.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.91, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 3.33.
B2Gold (TSE:BTO – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BTG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported C$0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.11 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$697.07 million for the quarter. B2Gold had a net margin of 0.52% and a return on equity of 1.18%. Equities research analysts forecast that B2Gold Corp. will post 0.2978188 earnings per share for the current year.
Several research firms have weighed in on BTO. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of B2Gold from C$7.00 to C$6.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 26th. National Bankshares cut their price target on B2Gold from C$5.50 to C$5.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on B2Gold from C$6.50 to C$6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on B2Gold from C$8.00 to C$7.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of B2Gold from C$6.50 to C$5.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$6.02.
B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer company. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 100% interest in the Gramalote gold project in Colombia; 24% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp.
