Neil Reeder Sells 15,279 Shares of B2Gold Corp. (TSE:BTO) Stock

B2Gold Corp. (TSE:BTO – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BTG) Senior Officer Neil Reeder sold 15,279 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.75, for a total transaction of C$57,296.25.

Shares of BTO stock traded up C$0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$3.85. The company had a trading volume of 6,465,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,534,640. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 385.00, a P/E/G ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$3.51 and its 200-day moving average price is C$3.97. B2Gold Corp. has a 52-week low of C$3.18 and a 52-week high of C$5.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.91, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 3.33.

B2Gold (TSE:BTO – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BTG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported C$0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.11 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$697.07 million for the quarter. B2Gold had a net margin of 0.52% and a return on equity of 1.18%. Equities research analysts forecast that B2Gold Corp. will post 0.2978188 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 7th were issued a dividend of $0.054 per share. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.61%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 6th. B2Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2,200.00%.

Several research firms have weighed in on BTO. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of B2Gold from C$7.00 to C$6.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 26th. National Bankshares cut their price target on B2Gold from C$5.50 to C$5.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on B2Gold from C$6.50 to C$6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on B2Gold from C$8.00 to C$7.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of B2Gold from C$6.50 to C$5.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$6.02.

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer company. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 100% interest in the Gramalote gold project in Colombia; 24% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp.

