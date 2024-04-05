B2Gold Corp. (TSE:BTO) Director Clive Thomas Johnson Sells 91,552 Shares

B2Gold Corp. (TSE:BTO – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BTG) Director Clive Thomas Johnson sold 91,552 shares of B2Gold stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.75, for a total value of C$343,320.00.

On Monday, March 25th, Clive Thomas Johnson sold 22 shares of B2Gold stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.45, for a total value of C$75.90.

Shares of TSE BTO traded up C$0.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$3.85. The stock had a trading volume of 6,465,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,534,640. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.01 billion, a PE ratio of 369.00, a P/E/G ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 1.13. B2Gold Corp. has a 1 year low of C$3.18 and a 1 year high of C$5.87. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$3.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$3.97. The company has a quick ratio of 3.33, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.91.

B2Gold ( TSE:BTO Get Free Report ) (NYSE:BTG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.11 by C($0.01). B2Gold had a return on equity of 1.18% and a net margin of 0.52%. The company had revenue of C$697.07 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that B2Gold Corp. will post 0.2978188 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 7th were paid a $0.054 dividend. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.61%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 6th. B2Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2,200.00%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BTO shares. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on shares of B2Gold from C$5.50 to C$5.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Scotiabank cut their target price on B2Gold from C$6.50 to C$5.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of B2Gold from C$8.00 to C$7.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 25th. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of B2Gold from C$3.60 to C$3.40 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on B2Gold from C$7.00 to C$6.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$6.02.

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer company. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 100% interest in the Gramalote gold project in Colombia; 24% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp.

