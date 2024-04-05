International Assets Investment Management LLC Buys Shares of 2,213,287 iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,213,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,218,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC owned about 1.73% of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 7.6% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 4,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 178,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,053,000 after acquiring an additional 9,778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF alerts:

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Stock Performance

Shares of ESGU stock traded up $0.94 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $113.75. The company had a trading volume of 285,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 929,500. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $111.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $103.48. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a one year low of $88.86 and a one year high of $115.29. The firm has a market cap of $12.58 billion, a PE ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.02.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were given a $0.3842 dividend. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st.

(Free Report)

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESGU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.