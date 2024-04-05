Arvest Investments Inc. Invests $1.60 Million in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Arvest Investments Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 73,384 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,598,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SLV. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the third quarter valued at $25,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the second quarter valued at $28,000.

iShares Silver Trust Trading Up 2.4 %

NYSEARCA SLV traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $25.08. 28,262,442 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,459,303. iShares Silver Trust has a 12 month low of $18.97 and a 12 month high of $25.14. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.40.

About iShares Silver Trust

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

