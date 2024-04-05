Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Buys 1,528 Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 174,186 shares of the network technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,528 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $51,364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 61.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 55 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 1,071.4% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 82 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A. boosted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 607.1% during the fourth quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 99 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 87.0% in the fourth quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 101 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.82% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks Stock Performance

Shares of PANW traded up $2.77 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $267.97. 1,713,915 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,829,827. The stock has a market cap of $86.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.00, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $311.61 and a 200-day moving average of $287.03. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $176.30 and a 52 week high of $380.84.

Insider Activity at Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The network technology company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.22. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 36.58% and a net margin of 30.24%. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.03, for a total transaction of $15,436,350.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 198,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,955,958.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director John Donovan sold 20,136 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.57, for a total value of $5,810,645.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 43,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,510,086.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.03, for a total value of $15,436,350.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 198,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,955,958.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 143,153 shares of company stock valued at $44,107,332. 3.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PANW. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Wedbush raised their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $350.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $330.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Redburn Atlantic upped their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $275.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered Palo Alto Networks from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $350.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Palo Alto Networks has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $314.82.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

