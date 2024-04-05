Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK) Shares Sold by Boston Trust Walden Corp

Boston Trust Walden Corp decreased its stake in shares of Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 584,234 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,316 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in Shutterstock were worth $28,207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SSTK. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Shutterstock by 48.7% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 883 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Shutterstock by 37.3% in the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,394,278 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $67,316,000 after purchasing an additional 378,450 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Shutterstock by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 62,343 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,010,000 after purchasing an additional 7,447 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Shutterstock by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,894,111 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $110,121,000 after purchasing an additional 14,197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Shutterstock by 32.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 944,543 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,940,000 after purchasing an additional 234,030 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.79% of the company’s stock.

Shutterstock Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of SSTK stock traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $44.18. 130,692 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 532,067. Shutterstock, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.80 and a 1-year high of $75.96. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $47.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 14.43 and a beta of 1.09.

Shutterstock Increases Dividend

Shutterstock ( NYSE:SSTK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.13. Shutterstock had a net margin of 12.61% and a return on equity of 23.04%. The business had revenue of $217.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.04 million. Research analysts expect that Shutterstock, Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. This is an increase from Shutterstock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. Shutterstock’s payout ratio is presently 39.60%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on SSTK. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Shutterstock in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Shutterstock from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Shutterstock from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Shutterstock in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Shutterstock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.50.

Insider Activity at Shutterstock

In related news, Chairman Jonathan Oringer sold 38,807 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.40, for a total transaction of $1,955,872.80. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 11,043,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $556,574,104.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Jonathan Oringer sold 38,807 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.40, for a total transaction of $1,955,872.80. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 11,043,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $556,574,104.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John Caine sold 5,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.20, for a total transaction of $256,768.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $256,720.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 49,443 shares of company stock valued at $2,472,717. Corporate insiders own 32.30% of the company’s stock.

Shutterstock Profile

Shutterstock, Inc provides platform to connect brands and businesses to high quality content in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers image services consisting of photographs, vectors, and illustrations, which is used in visual communications, such as websites, digital and print marketing materials, corporate communications, books, publications, and others; footage services, including video clips, filmed by industry experts and cinema grade video effects in HD and 4K formats that are integrated into websites, social media, marketing campaigns, and cinematic productions; and music services comprising music tracks and sound effects, which are used to complement images and footage.

