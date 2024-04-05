Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) Trading Down 3.3%

Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 3.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $48.05 and last traded at $48.12. Approximately 25,013 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 179,857 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.75.

Separately, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Middlesex Water from $69.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 1st.

The stock has a market cap of $856.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.27 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.96.

Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.14). Middlesex Water had a net margin of 18.96% and a return on equity of 7.61%. The firm had revenue of $38.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.00 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Middlesex Water will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $0.325 per share. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 14th. Middlesex Water’s payout ratio is currently 73.86%.

In related news, Director James F. Jr. Cosgrove bought 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $51.70 per share, for a total transaction of $82,720.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,342 shares in the company, valued at $482,981.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.86% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Middlesex Water by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,427,157 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $93,650,000 after purchasing an additional 20,712 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Middlesex Water by 70.9% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 29,020 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,904,000 after acquiring an additional 12,037 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Middlesex Water in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Middlesex Water by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,784 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $971,000 after buying an additional 2,455 shares during the period. Finally, Clarity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Middlesex Water during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 79.52% of the company’s stock.

Middlesex Water Company owns and operates regulated water utility and wastewater systems. It operates in Regulated and Non-Regulated segments. The Regulated segment collects, treats, and distributes water on a retail and wholesale basis to residential, commercial, industrial, and fire protection customers, as well as provides regulated wastewater systems in New Jersey and Delaware.

