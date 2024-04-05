Sinclair (NASDAQ:SBGI) Trading Down 4.4%

Sinclair, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 4.4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $12.60 and last traded at $12.60. Approximately 47,645 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 481,411 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.18.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SBGI shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Sinclair from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. StockNews.com cut shares of Sinclair from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Sinclair from $10.40 to $15.70 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.14.

Get Sinclair alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on SBGI

Sinclair Price Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $800.09 million, a PE ratio of -2.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.73, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Sinclair (NASDAQ:SBGI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.35. Sinclair had a negative net margin of 9.29% and a positive return on equity of 26.46%. The company had revenue of $826.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $838.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Sinclair, Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Sinclair Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 8th. Sinclair’s dividend payout ratio is presently -20.70%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO David R. Bochenek sold 20,803 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.44, for a total transaction of $279,592.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Daniel C. Keith sold 30,086 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.58, for a total value of $408,567.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $407,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO David R. Bochenek sold 20,803 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.44, for a total transaction of $279,592.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 39.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sinclair

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SBGI. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sinclair by 1,068.9% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,082,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,293,000 after buying an additional 1,903,947 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its position in Sinclair by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 3,432,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,442,000 after purchasing an additional 527,312 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Sinclair by 37.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,796,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,834,000 after acquiring an additional 489,924 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sinclair by 359.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 618,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,332,000 after acquiring an additional 484,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sinclair by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,832,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,767,000 after acquiring an additional 301,510 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.71% of the company’s stock.

About Sinclair

(Get Free Report)

Sinclair, Inc, a media company, provides content on local television stations and digital platforms in the United States. It operates through two segments, Local Media and Tennis. The Local Media segment operates broadcast television stations, original networks, and content; provides free-over-the-air programming and live local sporting events on its stations; distributes its content to multi-channel video programming distributors in exchange for contractual fees; and produces local and original news programs.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sinclair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sinclair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.