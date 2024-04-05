ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) Trading Down 6.4%

ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 6.4% on Friday . The company traded as low as $28.41 and last traded at $28.62. Approximately 471,870 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 47% from the average daily volume of 888,580 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.59.

A number of analysts have weighed in on EXLS shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of ExlService in a report on Friday, March 1st. Citigroup upgraded ExlService from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. TD Cowen upped their target price on ExlService from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com lowered ExlService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of ExlService in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ExlService has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $31.09 and a 200-day moving average of $29.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.97.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The business services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.01). ExlService had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 22.83%. The firm had revenue of $414.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $408.56 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ExlService news, EVP Vikas Bhalla sold 23,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.51, for a total value of $748,677.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 127,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,003,219.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other ExlService news, EVP Vikas Bhalla sold 23,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.51, for a total value of $748,677.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 127,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,003,219.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ajay Ayyappan sold 9,259 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.59, for a total transaction of $292,491.81. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,693 shares in the company, valued at $1,601,391.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Partners II LLC boosted its stake in shares of ExlService by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 1,952 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in ExlService by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,395 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in ExlService by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 1,371 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in ExlService by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 10,072 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,630,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its stake in ExlService by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,720 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. 92.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.



ExlService Holdings, Inc operates as a data analytics, and digital operations and solutions company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Insurance, Healthcare, Analytics, and Emerging Business segments. It also provides digital operations and solutions and analytics-driven services, such as claims processing, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business acquisition, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer service using digital technology, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced automation; digital customer acquisition services using a software-as-a-service delivery model through LifePRO and LISS platforms; subrogation services; and Subrosource software platform, an end-to-end subrogation platform.

