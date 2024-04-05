Savers Value Village (NYSE:SVV) Shares Down 3.5%

Savers Value Village, Inc. (NYSE:SVV – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 3.5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $18.14 and last traded at $18.28. Approximately 149,188 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 667,389 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.95.

Savers Value Village Stock Down 4.0 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.21 and a 200 day moving average of $17.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Savers Value Village (NYSE:SVV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $382.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $383.07 million. Savers Value Village had a return on equity of 14.98% and a net margin of 3.54%. Research analysts predict that Savers Value Village, Inc. will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Jubran N. Tanious sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $180,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other Savers Value Village news, General Counsel Richard A. Medway sold 5,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.98, for a total transaction of $108,186.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Jubran N. Tanious sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $180,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 64,386 shares of company stock valued at $1,200,665.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Savers Value Village by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,263,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,340,000 after purchasing an additional 12,560 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Savers Value Village by 47.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,057,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,408,000 after acquiring an additional 658,599 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in Savers Value Village in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,482,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Savers Value Village in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,815,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Savers Value Village in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,076,000. Institutional investors own 98.78% of the company’s stock.

Savers Value Village, Inc sells second-hand merchandise in retail stores in the United States, Canada, and Australia. It operates stores under the Savers, Value Village, Value Village Boutique, Village des Valeurs, Unique, and 2nd Avenue brands. The company purchases secondhand textiles, including clothing, bedding, and bath items; shoes; accessories; housewares; books; and other goods from non-profit partners and then processes, selects, prices, merchandises, and sells them in its stores.

