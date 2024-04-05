Reddit (NYSE:RDDT) Stock Price Up 4.5%

Shares of Reddit, Inc. (NYSE:RDDT – Get Free Report) rose 4.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as 48.29 and last traded at 47.85. Approximately 1,567,614 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 14,051,046 shares. The stock had previously closed at 45.78.
Analyst Ratings Changes
RDDT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Reddit in a research report on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. New Street Research assumed coverage on Reddit in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Reddit in a research report on Thursday. They set an “underperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on Reddit
Reddit Stock Performance
Insider Buying and Selling at Reddit
About Reddit
Reddit, Inc operates a website that organizes digital communities. It organizes communities based on specific interests that enable users to engage in conversations by sharing experiences, submitting links, uploading images and videos, and replying to one another. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Reddit
- What Are Growth Stocks and Investing in Them
- Beazer Homes USA is an Overlooked Opportunity in Housing
- Buy P&G Now, Before It Sets A New All-Time High
- 5 Stocks in the Current Bull Market with Upside to Come
- Pros And Cons Of Monthly Dividend Stocks
- 5 High Short Interest Stocks Getting Squeezed With Upside To Go
Receive News & Ratings for Reddit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reddit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.