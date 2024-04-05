Reddit (NYSE:RDDT) Stock Price Up 4.5%

Shares of Reddit, Inc. (NYSE:RDDT – Get Free Report) rose 4.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as 48.29 and last traded at 47.85. Approximately 1,567,614 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 14,051,046 shares. The stock had previously closed at 45.78.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RDDT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Reddit in a research report on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. New Street Research assumed coverage on Reddit in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Reddit in a research report on Thursday. They set an “underperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company.

Reddit Stock Performance

Insider Buying and Selling at Reddit

About Reddit

In other news, CTO Christopher Brian Slowe sold 185,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of 32.30, for a total value of 5,975,500.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 413,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately 13,361,993.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, CAO Michelle Marie Reynolds sold 3,033 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of 32.30, for a total value of 97,965.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 96,413 shares in the company, valued at 3,114,139.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CTO Christopher Brian Slowe sold 185,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of 32.30, for a total transaction of 5,975,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 413,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 13,361,993.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 1,084,798 shares of company stock worth $35,038,975.

Reddit, Inc operates a website that organizes digital communities. It organizes communities based on specific interests that enable users to engage in conversations by sharing experiences, submitting links, uploading images and videos, and replying to one another. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

