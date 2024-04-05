iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS) Sees Strong Trading Volume

iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Friday . 1,941,516 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 16% from the previous session’s volume of 1,666,967 shares.The stock last traded at $67.42 and had previously closed at $67.30.

iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $35.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50-day moving average is $66.07 and its 200-day moving average is $63.23.

Get iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IXUS. Isthmus Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 21,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,386,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 28.4% during the third quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 773 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Broadview Financial Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Broadview Financial Management LLC now owns 13,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $887,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 225.0% during the third quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the last quarter.

About iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF

The iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (IXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World ex USA IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the global market capitalization outside the US. IXUS was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.