Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHB) Sees Large Volume Increase

Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHB – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Friday . 1,940,106 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 822% from the previous session’s volume of 210,527 shares.The stock last traded at $17.99 and had previously closed at $18.01.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.73.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strategic Advocates LLC increased its stake in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Advocates LLC now owns 87,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after purchasing an additional 15,574 shares in the last quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Nwam LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 40,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $742,000 after acquiring an additional 2,117 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 71,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,291,000 after acquiring an additional 1,903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $3,785,000.

The Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (PHB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the RAFI Bonds US High Yield 1-10 index. The fund tracks a fundamental-weighted index of high-yield US corporate bonds that must be rated between B3\u002FB- and Ba1\u002FBB+. PHB was launched on Nov 15, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

