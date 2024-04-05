YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:TSLY) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $14.44

YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:TSLYGet Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $14.44 and last traded at $14.50, with a volume of 648391 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.08.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.49.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TSLY. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $88,000. Keyes Stange & Wooten Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $193,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF by 83.8% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 26,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 11,866 shares in the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF by 1,494.5% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 43,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after acquiring an additional 41,100 shares in the last quarter.

The YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF (TSLY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in consumer discretionary equity. The fund seeks to provide current income and capped gains on the Tesla stock (TSLA) through a synthetic covered call strategy, collateralized by cash and US Treasurys. The actively managed fund uses both standardized exchange-traded and FLEX options.

