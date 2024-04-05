EQT (NYSE:EQT) Price Target Cut to $35.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by Truist Financial from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Truist Financial’s target price points to a potential downside of 4.14% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of EQT from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on EQT from $48.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of EQT in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on EQT from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded EQT to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, EQT currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.29.

Get EQT alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on EQT

EQT Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSE:EQT traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $36.51. 2,022,436 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,499,733. The business has a 50-day moving average of $35.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.28. EQT has a twelve month low of $30.84 and a twelve month high of $45.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $16.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.59 and a beta of 1.12.

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. EQT had a net margin of 25.12% and a return on equity of 7.12%. The company’s revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that EQT will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EQT

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in EQT during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in EQT in the second quarter worth $33,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in EQT during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EQT by 270.0% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,258 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of EQT in the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. 90.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About EQT

(Get Free Report)

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company sells natural gas and natural gas liquids to marketers, utilities, and industrial customers through pipelines located in the Appalachian Basin. It also offers marketing services and contractual pipeline capacity management services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for EQT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EQT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.