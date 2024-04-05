Truist Financial Cuts Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA) Price Target to $27.00

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by analysts at Truist Financial from $30.00 to $27.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial’s price target suggests a potential downside of 3.67% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on CTRA. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Coterra Energy from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Coterra Energy in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.46.

Coterra Energy Price Performance

Shares of Coterra Energy stock traded down $0.33 on Friday, hitting $28.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,626,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,995,623. The company has a market capitalization of $21.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 0.21. Coterra Energy has a 52-week low of $22.91 and a 52-week high of $29.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Coterra Energy had a net margin of 27.48% and a return on equity of 12.97%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Coterra Energy will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Coterra Energy

In other Coterra Energy news, CAO Todd M. Roemer sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total transaction of $1,488,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 176,758 shares in the company, valued at $4,783,071.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Coterra Energy news, CAO Todd M. Roemer sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total transaction of $1,488,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 176,758 shares in the company, valued at $4,783,071.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Michael D. Deshazer sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.06, for a total value of $364,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 93,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,449,327.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CTRA. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH grew its holdings in Coterra Energy by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 11,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 1,666 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Coterra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $535,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $616,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $329,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Coterra Energy by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 87,927,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,243,900,000 after acquiring an additional 407,244 shares in the last quarter. 87.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coterra Energy Company Profile

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's properties include the Marcellus Shale with approximately 186,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania; Permian Basin properties with approximately 296,000 net acres located in west Texas and southeast New Mexico; and Anadarko Basin properties with approximately 182,000 net acres located in Oklahoma.

