Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP) Price Target Cut to $21.00

Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by Truist Financial from $22.00 to $21.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the energy company’s stock. Truist Financial’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 30.35% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Kimbell Royalty Partners from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on Kimbell Royalty Partners from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.86.

Shares of KRP traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $16.11. The company had a trading volume of 132,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 358,340. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 7.95 and a current ratio of 7.95. Kimbell Royalty Partners has a 1 year low of $14.02 and a 1 year high of $17.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.50 and a beta of 1.08.

Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The energy company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.13). Kimbell Royalty Partners had a return on equity of 8.98% and a net margin of 20.45%. The firm had revenue of $99.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Kimbell Royalty Partners will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

In other Kimbell Royalty Partners news, Director Brett G. Taylor sold 22,327 shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.68, for a total transaction of $350,087.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 402,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,311,764.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Brett G. Taylor sold 5,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.55, for a total value of $85,214.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 343,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,334,925.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Brett G. Taylor sold 22,327 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.68, for a total value of $350,087.36. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 402,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,311,764.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 100,672 shares of company stock valued at $1,571,185 in the last three months. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KRP. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. raised its holdings in Kimbell Royalty Partners by 433.3% during the third quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 1,600 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Kimbell Royalty Partners in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Kimbell Royalty Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Kimbell Royalty Partners during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. 25.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

