Truist Financial Lowers Permian Resources (NASDAQ:PR) Price Target to $22.00

Permian Resources (NASDAQ:PR – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by analysts at Truist Financial from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 22.63% from the stock’s current price.

PR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Permian Resources from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Permian Resources from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Permian Resources from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Permian Resources from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Permian Resources from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.00.

Shares of NASDAQ PR traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $17.94. The company had a trading volume of 3,883,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,613,094. Permian Resources has a 1-year low of $8.94 and a 1-year high of $18.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $13.85 billion, a PE ratio of 15.49 and a beta of 4.35. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.23.

Permian Resources (NASDAQ:PR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.02. Permian Resources had a return on equity of 10.98% and a net margin of 15.26%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. On average, analysts predict that Permian Resources will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Brent P. Jensen sold 203,687 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.55, for a total transaction of $2,963,645.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,062,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,457,119.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CAO Brent P. Jensen sold 203,687 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.55, for a total transaction of $2,963,645.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,062,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,457,119.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Brent P. Jensen sold 84,554 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.96, for a total transaction of $1,264,927.84. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 932,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,947,582. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 32,916,943 shares of company stock worth $516,796,999. Insiders own 23.14% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Permian Resources by 117.0% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC grew its position in Permian Resources by 50.0% in the second quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Permian Resources in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Permian Resources in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Permian Resources in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

Permian Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of crude oil and related liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company's assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks in West Texas, Eddy County, Lea County, and New Mexico.

