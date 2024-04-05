Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) Given New $146.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at Truist Financial from $140.00 to $146.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Truist Financial’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 20.24% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also commented on XOM. Erste Group Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Friday, December 22nd. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $134.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $142.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.82.

Shares of XOM traded up $1.70 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $121.42. The company had a trading volume of 13,471,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,327,928. The stock has a market capitalization of $481.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.65, a P/E/G ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $107.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.08. Exxon Mobil has a 52-week low of $95.77 and a 52-week high of $122.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.28. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 18.51%. The business had revenue of $84.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil will post 9.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 30,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,169,845. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Clarity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. IMA Wealth Inc. grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 720.0% during the second quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 369 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Partnership Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth $46,000. 61.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

