Boeing (NYSE:BA) Trading Up 0.5%

The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) shot up 0.5% on Friday . The company traded as high as $184.66 and last traded at $184.28. 1,045,624 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 9,988,603 shares. The stock had previously closed at $183.29.

BA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Northcoast Research cut Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Boeing from $270.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on Boeing from $265.00 to $230.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $270.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Edward Jones lowered Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.53.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $197.84 and its 200-day moving average is $208.97. The company has a market capitalization of $111.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.11, a P/E/G ratio of 46.43 and a beta of 1.52.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $22.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.14 billion. The company’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.75) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post 1 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Boeing by 14.4% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 24,739 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $4,774,000 after acquiring an additional 3,108 shares during the period. Leibman Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Boeing by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Leibman Financial Services Inc. now owns 13,302 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,567,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204 shares during the last quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates raised its position in shares of Boeing by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates now owns 5,744 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Boltwood Capital Management raised its position in shares of Boeing by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 4,068 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $785,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advance Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Boeing by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,197 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

