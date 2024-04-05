International Assets Investment Management LLC Makes New $250.49 Million Investment in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,675,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,488,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.24% of Vanguard Value ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 52.9% during the 4th quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 106.5% in the 3rd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VTV stock traded up $0.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $160.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,364,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,437,262. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1-year low of $131.42 and a 1-year high of $163.30. The company has a market cap of $112.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $156.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $147.36.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.