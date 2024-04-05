International Assets Investment Management LLC Purchases Shares of 2,275,583 Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,275,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,023,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 110,970.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 394,835,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,725,157,000 after purchasing an additional 394,480,089 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 81.5% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 18,483,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,966,803,000 after purchasing an additional 8,298,820 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,684,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,047,927,000 after purchasing an additional 884,541 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 6.1% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,152,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,326,000 after purchasing an additional 298,137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,059,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,131,000 after purchasing an additional 115,272 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of VYM traded up $0.43 on Friday, reaching $119.10. 799,748 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,150,257. The stock has a market cap of $54.72 billion, a PE ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $109.80. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52-week low of $98.40 and a 52-week high of $121.29.

About Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

