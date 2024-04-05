International Assets Investment Management LLC Invests $295.44 Million in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 397,790 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $295,440,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Balentine LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 2.6% in the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 5,298 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 5,448 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 6.8% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,292 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 15.2% during the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,107 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 6,985 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. 89.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Arch Capital Group

In other news, insider Nicolas Papadopoulo sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.52, for a total value of $5,251,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 651,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,057,001.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Arch Capital Group news, CEO Maamoun Rajeh sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.48, for a total value of $4,374,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 336,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,408,151.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Nicolas Papadopoulo sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.52, for a total value of $5,251,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 651,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,057,001.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 135,689 shares of company stock worth $11,872,217 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ACGL shares. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Citigroup cut their price target on Arch Capital Group from $91.00 to $89.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $98.00 price target on shares of Arch Capital Group in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Arch Capital Group from $98.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Arch Capital Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.46.

Arch Capital Group Stock Up 3.4 %

Arch Capital Group stock traded up $3.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $94.18. 1,341,377 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,730,148. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $87.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $35.33 billion, a PE ratio of 7.84, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.57. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a one year low of $68.31 and a one year high of $94.96.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The insurance provider reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 21.94% and a net margin of 32.59%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.14 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 8 EPS for the current year.

About Arch Capital Group

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

