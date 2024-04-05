International Assets Investment Management LLC Purchases 1,683,434 Shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Free Report) by 1,589.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,789,351 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,683,434 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC owned 0.16% of Carnival Co. & worth $331,750,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its stake in Carnival Co. & by 447.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 215,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,959,000 after purchasing an additional 176,286 shares during the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & in the 4th quarter valued at $1,368,000. Patton Fund Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 981.9% in the 3rd quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. now owns 109,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,497,000 after buying an additional 99,046 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 126.1% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 740,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,782,000 after buying an additional 413,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blackstone Inc. raised its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 50.8% in the 3rd quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,160,000 after buying an additional 1,010,000 shares in the last quarter. 67.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CCL shares. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 25th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Carnival Co. & in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Tigress Financial increased their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Carnival Co. & has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.47.

Insider Activity at Carnival Co. &

In other news, CFO David Bernstein sold 153,995 shares of Carnival Co. & stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.37, for a total value of $2,366,903.15. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 181,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,797,047.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Carnival Co. & Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:CCL traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $14.97. 19,447,541 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,654,568. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.36. Carnival Co. & plc has a 12 month low of $8.70 and a 12 month high of $19.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.00 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.36.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.42 billion. Carnival Co. & had a return on equity of 7.75% and a net margin of 1.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.55) EPS. Analysts predict that Carnival Co. & plc will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

Carnival Co. & Company Profile

(Free Report)

Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services in North America, Australia, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: NAA Cruise Operations, Europe Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. It operates port destinations, private islands, and a solar park, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

Read More

