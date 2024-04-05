Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Trading Up 0.6%

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) rose 0.6% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $410.24 and last traded at $409.35. Approximately 218,576 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 1,490,921 shares. The stock had previously closed at $407.11.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $494.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Monday, January 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $430.00 price objective on the stock. Melius cut Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Deere & Company from $450.00 to $435.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $445.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 16th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $431.28.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Deere & Company

Deere & Company Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $114.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.92, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $382.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $381.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.81.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $6.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.19 by $1.04. The firm had revenue of $10.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.30 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 44.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 27.41 EPS for the current year.

Deere & Company Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of $1.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 17.12%.

Institutional Trading of Deere & Company

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Deere & Company by 4.0% in the first quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 5,311 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,181,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 49.2% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 23,490 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,648,000 after acquiring an additional 7,746 shares during the period. Leibman Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 13.2% during the first quarter. Leibman Financial Services Inc. now owns 13,078 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,371,000 after acquiring an additional 1,526 shares during the period. Cullen Investment Group LTD. raised its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 0.8% during the first quarter. Cullen Investment Group LTD. now owns 28,303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,434,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. Finally, Park National Corp OH raised its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 6.9% during the first quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 93,897 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,567,000 after acquiring an additional 6,026 shares during the period. 68.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Deere & Company Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.