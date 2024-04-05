93,283 Shares in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) Purchased by International Assets Investment Management LLC

International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 93,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $362,570,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Charter Communications as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SteelPeak Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Charter Communications during the fourth quarter valued at about $589,000. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its holdings in Charter Communications by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 1,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Trust Point Inc. purchased a new position in Charter Communications in the fourth quarter worth $489,000. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in Charter Communications by 59.3% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Finally, Wolf Group Capital Advisors raised its position in shares of Charter Communications by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors now owns 1,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. 81.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CHTR. Rosenblatt Securities cut shares of Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $472.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $360.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $340.00 to $290.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $490.00 to $440.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Charter Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $370.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Charter Communications currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $397.67.

Shares of CHTR traded down $3.91 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $267.32. The stock had a trading volume of 946,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,652,057. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.51. The firm has a market cap of $38.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $299.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $367.80. Charter Communications, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $264.92 and a fifty-two week high of $458.30.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $7.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.76 by ($1.69). The business had revenue of $13.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.70 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 32.32%. Charter Communications’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $7.69 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 33.33 EPS for the current year.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; Advanced WiFi services; Spectrum Security Shield; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

