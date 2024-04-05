Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) Trading 0.4% Higher

Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN – Get Free Report) shares traded up 0.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $47.02 and last traded at $46.95. 82,920 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 362,533 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.77.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Main Street Capital from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. B. Riley downgraded Main Street Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 8th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Main Street Capital from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Main Street Capital from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on Main Street Capital from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.50.

The company has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a PE ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $45.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.06. Main Street Capital had a return on equity of 14.99% and a net margin of 85.62%. The business had revenue of $129.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.52 million. Research analysts anticipate that Main Street Capital Co. will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 20th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This is a positive change from Main Street Capital’s previous dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 8.37%. Main Street Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.17%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Main Street Capital by 945.9% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the period. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Main Street Capital by 562.3% in the third quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 849 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Main Street Capital by 73.6% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Main Street Capital by 157.9% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares during the period. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Main Street Capital in the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Institutional investors own 20.31% of the company’s stock.

Main Street Capital Corporation is a business development company specializes in equity capital to lower middle market companies. The firm specializing in recapitalizations, management buyouts, refinancing, family estate planning, management buyouts, refinancing, industry consolidation, mature, later stage emerging growth.

