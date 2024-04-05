International Assets Investment Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC)

International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC – Free Report) by 3,874.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 973,128 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 948,644 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure were worth $343,320,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BIPC. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 40.0% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 616 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Brookfield Infrastructure during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Brookfield Infrastructure during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Brookfield Infrastructure by 125.1% during the third quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 934 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Brookfield Infrastructure by 92.5% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 978 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.38% of the company’s stock.

BIPC traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $33.04. 300,631 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 504,867. The stock has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a PE ratio of 22.94 and a beta of 1.38. Brookfield Infrastructure Co. has a twelve month low of $25.48 and a twelve month high of $48.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $34.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.73.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th were given a dividend of $0.405 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. This is a positive change from Brookfield Infrastructure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.90%. Brookfield Infrastructure’s payout ratio is presently 112.50%.

Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates regulated natural gas transmission systems in Brazil. The company also engages in the regulated gas and electricity distribution operations in the United Kingdom; and electricity transmission and distribution, as well as gas distribution in Australia.

