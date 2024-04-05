International Assets Investment Management LLC Increases Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 9,623.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,058,061 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,026,611 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC owned about 0.22% of PepsiCo worth $519,381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA boosted its position in PepsiCo by 80.5% during the 4th quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PEP. Morgan Stanley raised PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $190.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $199.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. StockNews.com lowered shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $185.00 to $176.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Citigroup raised PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $180.00 to $195.00 in a report on Monday, February 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, PepsiCo presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $188.23.

PepsiCo Price Performance

Shares of PepsiCo stock traded down $0.48 during trading on Friday, reaching $169.17. 1,977,171 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,843,033. The company has a market capitalization of $232.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $168.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $167.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.68. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $155.83 and a 52-week high of $196.88.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $27.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.40 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.03% and a net margin of 9.92%. The firm’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.67 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.15 EPS for the current year.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were given a $1.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.02%.

PepsiCo Company Profile

(Free Report)

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Featured Articles

