International Assets Investment Management LLC Invests $408.75 Million in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 50,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $408,750,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Equinix by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 135,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $109,459,000 after purchasing an additional 12,129 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in Equinix by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 24,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,699,000 after acquiring an additional 4,132 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association raised its holdings in Equinix by 126.8% during the 4th quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 4,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,417,000 after acquiring an additional 2,372 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Equinix during the 4th quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, Eventide Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Equinix by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 10,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,703,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

In other Equinix news, insider Michael Earl Campbell sold 2,199 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $799.92, for a total transaction of $1,759,024.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,252,474.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 7,174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $800.18, for a total value of $5,740,491.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 16,360 shares in the company, valued at $13,090,944.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Earl Campbell sold 2,199 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $799.92, for a total transaction of $1,759,024.08. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,252,474.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 18,282 shares of company stock valued at $14,788,771. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

EQIX traded up $3.44 on Friday, hitting $784.48. The company had a trading volume of 198,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 553,944. Equinix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $672.88 and a 52-week high of $914.93. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $850.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $799.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $4.26 per share. This represents a $17.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 27th. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is 165.28%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on EQIX shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Equinix from $910.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Equinix from $855.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Equinix from $915.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $960.00 price target on shares of Equinix in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Equinix from $800.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $868.72.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company . Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

