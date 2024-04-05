Riverbridge Partners LLC Invests $69,000 in Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV)

Riverbridge Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 24,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ambev during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Ambev during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Ambev during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new stake in Ambev during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in Ambev by 117.5% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 8,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 4,448 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.13% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ABEV traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.38. 23,618,831 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,851,534. Ambev S.A. has a 12-month low of $2.36 and a 12-month high of $3.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.61, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.65.

Ambev ( NYSE:ABEV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.01. Ambev had a return on equity of 17.60% and a net margin of 18.19%. The company had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ambev S.A. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ABEV. StockNews.com began coverage on Ambev in a research note on Friday, January 26th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ambev in a report on Friday, March 1st. Citigroup initiated coverage on Ambev in a report on Thursday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded Ambev from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Barclays downgraded Ambev from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $3.50 to $3.00 in a report on Monday, March 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.20.

Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks, other non-alcoholic beverages, malt, and food products. It offers beer primarily under the Skol, Brahma, Antarctica, Brahva, Budweiser, Bud Light, Beck, Leffe and Hoegaarden, Bucanero, Cristal, Mayabe, Presidente, Presidente Light, Brahma Light, Bohemia, The One, Corona, Modelo Especial, Stella Artois, Quilmes Clásica, Paceña, Taquiña, Huari, Becker, Cusqueña, Michelob Ultra, Busch, Pilsen, Ouro Fino, Banks, Deputy, Patricia, Labatt Blue, Alexander Keith's, and Kokanee brands.

