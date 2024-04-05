International Assets Investment Management LLC Raises Position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV)

International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) by 865.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,807,452 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,413,143 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC owned 3.18% of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF worth $381,773,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $393,329,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 139,199.3% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,632,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,727,000 after purchasing an additional 3,630,318 shares during the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 86,314.1% during the 3rd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,296,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,228,000 after buying an additional 2,294,230 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 15,181.2% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,521,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,007,000 after buying an additional 1,511,289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 65.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,564,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,828,000 after buying an additional 1,016,473 shares in the last quarter.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

SGOV stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $100.39. The company had a trading volume of 1,951,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,355,401. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $100.51 and a 200 day moving average of $100.47. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $100.04 and a 12 month high of $100.74.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Profile

