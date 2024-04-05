Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Shares Bought by Boston Trust Walden Corp

Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 274,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,847 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned 0.06% of Marsh & McLennan Companies worth $52,093,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Headinvest LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the third quarter worth $28,000. Cordant Inc. acquired a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. 87.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Marsh & McLennan Companies

In other news, VP Stacy Mills sold 1,461 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.16, for a total transaction of $305,582.76. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $611,374.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Stacy Mills sold 1,461 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.16, for a total transaction of $305,582.76. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $611,374.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Paul Beswick sold 2,169 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.00, for a total value of $438,138.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,199 shares in the company, valued at $2,868,198. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 36,751 shares of company stock valued at $7,448,163. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Price Performance

Shares of MMC traded up $5.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $205.92. 983,525 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,676,480. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $201.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $196.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $101.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.90. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $166.99 and a 12-month high of $209.20.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.54 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 16.52% and a return on equity of 33.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.47 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 8.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 3rd. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.72%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $189.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $215.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $186.00 to $185.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marsh & McLennan Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $202.71.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates through Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, strategic advisory services, and analytics solutions, and insurance program management services.

Featured Articles

