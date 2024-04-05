SteelPeak Wealth LLC Trims Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

SteelPeak Wealth LLC reduced its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,817 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 165 shares during the period. SteelPeak Wealth LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,725,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC raised its position in McDonald’s by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC now owns 1,051 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 0.6% during the third quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 80,441 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $21,191,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 11,025 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $3,269,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the period. Mengis Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in McDonald’s by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,522 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,191,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in McDonald’s by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,227 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. 70.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

McDonald’s Stock Down 0.8 %

McDonald’s stock traded down $2.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $267.83. 2,263,630 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,163,502. The stock has a market capitalization of $193.39 billion, a PE ratio of 23.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $288.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $280.80. McDonald’s Co. has a 52 week low of $245.73 and a 52 week high of $302.39.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The fast-food giant reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $6.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.45 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 33.22% and a negative return on equity of 171.96%. McDonald’s’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.59 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a $1.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 57.74%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on MCD shares. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $330.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Erste Group Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $340.00 to $335.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $285.00 to $322.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $315.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $320.77.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.38, for a total value of $312,533.62. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,140,168.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

