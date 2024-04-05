Bitcoin Private (BTCP) Price Up 0.5% Over Last Week

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 5th. One Bitcoin Private coin can now be bought for $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC on major exchanges. Bitcoin Private has a market capitalization of $910,556.88 and approximately $24.10 worth of Bitcoin Private was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Bitcoin Private has traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Bitcoin Private alerts:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.18 or 0.00069954 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.29 or 0.00040462 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.68 or 0.00018801 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000783 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000241 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0947 or 0.00000140 BTC.

About Bitcoin Private

Bitcoin Private (CRYPTO:BTCP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 3rd, 2018. Bitcoin Private’s total supply is 22,815,307 coins and its circulating supply is 4,785,761 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Private is https://reddit.com/r/btc_private and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Private’s official website is btcprivate.org. Bitcoin Private’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinprivate and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a Bitcoin hard fork with the snapshot happening on February 28th, the fork will consist of a mix between BTC and ZCL.

BTCP will use ZClassic (zk-snarks). This means payments are published on a public blockchain, but the sender, recipient and other transactional metadata remain unidentifiable.

***The official Bitcoin Private ticker is “BTCP” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. ***”

Bitcoin Private Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Private directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Private should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Private using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Private Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Private and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.