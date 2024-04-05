Apollo Currency (APL) Price Hits $0.0000 on Major Exchanges

Apollo Currency (APL) traded up 1.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 5th. Apollo Currency has a market capitalization of $971,572.59 and $202.03 worth of Apollo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Apollo Currency coin can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Apollo Currency has traded down 31.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $45.32 or 0.00067199 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.89 or 0.00025038 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.34 or 0.00010881 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.91 or 0.00016177 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00003882 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000341 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001337 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00006049 BTC.

Apollo Currency Coin Profile

Apollo Currency (CRYPTO:APL) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on November 1st, 2017. Apollo Currency’s total supply is 21,165,096,531 coins and its circulating supply is 21,158,774,009 coins. Apollo Currency’s official website is aplfintech.com/apollo-currency. Apollo Currency’s official Twitter account is @aplfintech and its Facebook page is accessible here. Apollo Currency’s official message board is apollofintech.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Apollo Currency

According to CryptoCompare, “Apollo Fintech is a leading blockchain and fintech company that provides advanced solutions for financial transactions and digital asset management. They focus on a scalable blockchain platform with smart contracts and innovative consensus protocols for efficient decentralized applications. Apollo Currency (APL) is their native cryptocurrency, used for secure and private transactions while facilitating various financial services within their ecosystem.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apollo Currency directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Apollo Currency should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Apollo Currency using one of the exchanges listed above.

