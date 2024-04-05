Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Buys 6,933 Shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 11.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 69,793 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,933 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $36,112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SNPS. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Synopsys during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Synopsys during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Synopsys during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Synopsys during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Synopsys during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 85.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SNPS traded up $9.98 on Friday, hitting $577.09. The stock had a trading volume of 239,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,278,615. The stock has a market cap of $88.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $566.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $526.41. Synopsys, Inc. has a 52-week low of $360.36 and a 52-week high of $629.38.

Synopsys ( NASDAQ:SNPS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The semiconductor company reported $3.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.43 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. Synopsys had a return on equity of 22.88% and a net margin of 22.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Synopsys, Inc. will post 10.06 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 1,219 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $583.95, for a total transaction of $711,835.05. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,638,181. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Synopsys news, CEO Sassine Ghazi sold 10,294 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $577.51, for a total value of $5,944,887.94. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 61,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,726,501.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 1,219 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $583.95, for a total value of $711,835.05. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,638,181. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,832 shares of company stock valued at $15,464,992 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SNPS. Piper Sandler began coverage on Synopsys in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $665.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Synopsys from $620.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. StockNews.com upgraded Synopsys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $615.00 price objective on shares of Synopsys in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $660.00 price objective on shares of Synopsys in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $601.00.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

